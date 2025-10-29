First National Trust Co Has $460,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $221,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $275,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $306,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 40.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.07.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:GEV opened at $570.64 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.09. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

