Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.2%

ORCL opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average is $223.63. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $800.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.