Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 457 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 42,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 309.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 141.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the second quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.