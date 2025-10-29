Rossby Financial LCC Increases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in RTX were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in RTX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,388 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $239.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

