Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 4.5%

WM opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.25 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

