Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,511 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 184.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 32,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,489,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

