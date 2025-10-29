Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $293.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

