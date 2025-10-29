Wealth Management Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

