L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 8,605 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Southern were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Southern by 1,982.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 268,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. BTIG Research began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.66.

Southern Stock Down 1.5%

SO opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.