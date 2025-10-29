Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Holdings Lifted by Fire Capital Management LLC

Fire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Fire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

