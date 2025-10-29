Wealth Management Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.83.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.66.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

