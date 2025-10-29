Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

