Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.2308.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $167.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business had revenue of $18.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

