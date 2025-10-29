Mendel Money Management Sells 2,084 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.3% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $221.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

