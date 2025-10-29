Mendel Money Management Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Mendel Money Management lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $599.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

