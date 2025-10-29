Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (down previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,344.64.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $467.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $747.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,201.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,191.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

