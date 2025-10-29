Auto Owners Insurance Co Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Auto Owners Insurance Co lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996,400 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $268.42 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $286.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.