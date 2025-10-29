Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.