Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 786.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.