L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

PG stock opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $354.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.