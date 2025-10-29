Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,679 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.60.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

