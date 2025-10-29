Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 436.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.