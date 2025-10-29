Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases 95,308 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 249,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4,157.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

