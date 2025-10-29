Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

