WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 207 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.0%

GE stock opened at $309.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.96 and a 200-day moving average of $257.59. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

