Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $7,142,140. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.61.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $124.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

