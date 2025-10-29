Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,744,000 after purchasing an additional 994,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 764,948 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,328,000 after purchasing an additional 763,822 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 294.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 574,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,898,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,031,000 after purchasing an additional 307,276 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

