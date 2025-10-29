Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Finland raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $690.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $662.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $692.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

