Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWF opened at $489.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.00 and a 200 day moving average of $425.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $490.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

