Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,934. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

