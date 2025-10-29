New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $13.59 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,083 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after buying an additional 652,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after acquiring an additional 165,050 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

