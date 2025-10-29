New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE CVS opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

