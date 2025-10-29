Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 2,654 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $490.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.