The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

