Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VOO opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $633.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $606.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.63. The stock has a market cap of $786.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

