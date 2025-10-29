Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Novem Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after buying an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

