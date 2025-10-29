IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Airbnb by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,073,163.18. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438,660 shares of company stock worth $178,968,787. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.