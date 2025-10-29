Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $312.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $319.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

