Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,176,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,118,000 after buying an additional 229,198 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $207.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.72 and a 200-day moving average of $194.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

