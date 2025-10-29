Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $460.55 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.03, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research upped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

