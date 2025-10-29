Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $632.92 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $634.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

