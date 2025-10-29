Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Stock Position Boosted by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

