Wealth Management Associates Inc. Invests $200,000 in BlackRock $BLK

Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,299.29.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,139.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,058.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

