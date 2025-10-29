Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $292.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.41.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

