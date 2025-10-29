iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 211.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

