Fire Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Fire Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Fire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3%

ZTS stock opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $184.40. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

