Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $146,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after buying an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,397,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,109,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ADI opened at $239.35 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.76 and a 200 day moving average of $228.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

