CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,175 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.45% of CrowdStrike worth $3,113,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,144,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.99 and a 200-day moving average of $458.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 124.48 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $553.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.