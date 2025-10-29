Markel Group Inc. Has $16.46 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.53.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

