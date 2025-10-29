Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 721 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 12,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7%

Fortinet stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

